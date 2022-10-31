BV_Trial Banner.gif
Report On U.S. Portfolio Holdings Of Foreign Securities At End-Year 2021

Date 31/10/2022

The findings from the annual survey of U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities at year-end 2021 were released today and posted on the Treasury web site at https://home.treasury.gov/data/treasury-international-capital-tic-system/tic-forms-instructions/us-claims-on-foreigners-from-holdings-of-foreign-securities.

 

The survey was undertaken jointly by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. 

A complementary survey measuring foreign portfolio holdings of U.S. securities also occurs annually.  Data from the most recent such survey, which reports on securities held at end-June 2022, are being processed.  Preliminary results are expected to be reported on February 28, 2023.

OVERALL RESULTS

This survey measured the value of U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities at year-end 2021 as approximately $16.3 trillion, with $12.1 trillion held in foreign equity, $3.7 trillion held in foreign long-term debt securities (original term-to-maturity in excess of one year), and $0.6 trillion held in foreign short-term debt securities.  The previous such survey, conducted as of year-end 2020, measured U.S. holdings of approximately $14.4 trillion, with $10.6 trillion held in foreign equity, $3.4 trillion held in foreign long-term debt securities, and $0.4 trillion held in foreign short-term debt securities.  The increase in U.S. holdings in 2021 was mainly in equity (see Table 1).

U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities by country at the end of 2021 were the largest for the Cayman Islands ($2.8 trillion), followed by the United Kingdom ($1.6 trillion), Canada ($1.5 trillion), and Japan ($1.3 trillion) (see Table 2).  These four countries attracted 44 percent of total U.S. portfolio investment, versus 45 percent the previous year.

The surveys are part of an internationally coordinated effort under the auspices of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to improve the measurement of portfolio asset holdings.

 

Table 1.  U.S. holdings of foreign securities, by type of security, as of survey dates [1]

(Billions of dollars)

 

 

Type of Security

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

Long-term Securities

13,988

15,757

            Equity

10,615

12,061

            Long-term debt

3,373

3,696

Short-term debt securities

399

562

Total

14,387

16,319

 

U.S. PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT BY COUNTRY

Table 2.  Market value of U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities, by country and type of security, for countries attracting the most U.S. investment, as of December 31, 2021 [1]

(Billions of dollars)

Country or category

Total

Equity

Debt

Total

Long-term

Short-term

Cayman Islands

2,804

2,085

719

709

10

United Kingdom

1,615

1,089

527

456

71

Canada

1,472

883

589

446

143

Japan

1,283

1,031

253

206

47

Ireland

926

805

121

102

19

France

801

577

224

179

45

Netherlands

752

562

190

184

5

Switzerland

742

697

46

43

2

Germany

564

458

106

84

22

Australia

460

259

200

135

65

Taiwan

371

371

*

*

0

India

306

293

12

12

*

China, mainland [2]

303

268

35

33

2

Bermuda

299

248

50

50

*

Korea, South

282

253

29

27

2

Sweden

264

208

56

25

31

Luxembourg

222

152

71

65

6

Denmark

181

161

20

19

1

Spain

172

119

53

50

3

Jersey

170

154

16

15

1

Rest of the world

2,331

1,388

943

855

87

Total

16,319

12,061

4,258

3,696

562

*     Greater than zero but less than $500 million.

Items may not sum to totals due to rounding.

[1] The stock of foreign securities for December 31, 2021, reported in this survey may not, for a number of reasons, correspond to the stock of foreign securities on December 31, 2020, plus cumulative flows reported in Treasury’s transactions reporting system.  An analysis of the relationship between the stock and flow data is available in Exhibit 2 and the associated text of “U.S. Portfolio Holdings of Foreign Securities as of End-December 2021.”

[2] China, Hong Kong, and Macau are all reported separately.

