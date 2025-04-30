Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 FEAS 30th Anniversary Conference

Report on Foreign Portfolio Holdings Of U.S. Securities at End-June 2024

Date 30/04/2025

The final results from the annual survey of foreign portfolio holdings of U.S. securities at the end of June 2024 were released today on the Treasury website at https://home.treasury.gov/data/treasury-international-capital-tic-system/us-liabilities-to-foreigners-from-holdings-of-us-securities. The survey was undertaken jointly by Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The next survey will cover holdings at the end of June 2024; preliminary data are expected to be released by February 27, 2026.

Complementary surveys measuring U.S. holdings of foreign securities are also carried out annually. Data from the most recent survey, reporting on securities held at year-end 2024, are currently being processed. Preliminary results are expected to be reported by August 29, 2025.

The survey measured the value of foreign portfolio holdings of U.S. securities as of June 30, 2024, to be $30,881 billion, with $16,878 billion held in U.S. equities, $12,688 billion in U.S. long-term debt securities [/1] (of which $1,588 billion are holdings of asset-backed securities (ABS) [/2] and $11,100 billion are holdings of non-ABS securities), and $1,314 billion held in U.S. short-term debt securities. The previous survey, conducted as of June 30, 2023, measured the value of total foreign holdings of U.S. securities at $25,686 billion, with holdings of $13,719 billion in U.S. equities, $11,967 billion in U.S. long-term debt securities, and $1,186 billion in U.S. short-term debt securities (see Table A).

 

[/1] Long-term debt securities have an original term-to-maturity of over one year.

[/2] Asset-backed securities are backed by pools of assets, such as pools of residential home mortgages or credit card receivables, which give the security owners claims against the cash flows generated by the underlying assets. Unlike most other debt securities, these securities generally repay both principal and interest on a regular basis, reducing the principal outstanding with each payment cycle. 

 

Table A.   Foreign holdings of U.S. securities,  by type of security, as of selected survey dates (Billions of dollars)
 

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024
Of which: Official6,1466,598

Long-term securities

 25,686 29,566

Equities

 13,719 16,878

Long-term debt

 11,967 12,688

Asset-backed

 1,547 1,588

Other

 10,420 11,100

Short-term debt securities

 1,186 1,314

Total

26,872

30,881

 

Table B. Foreign holdings of U.S. securities, by country and type of security, 

for the major investing countries into the United States, as of June 30, 2024

(Billions of dollars)
Country or category

Total

Equities

Long-term debt

Short-term debt
 of which: Official

6,598

1,965

3,557

592

210

274
       Treasury Agency Corporate  
1United Kingdom

2,946

1,743

641

47

408

107
2Cayman Islands

2,728

1,854

183

42

501

148
3Japan

2,592

975

1,016

242

283

76
4Canada

2,508

1,766

340

153

212

37
5Luxembourg

2,329

1,233

272

51

622

150
6Ireland

1,852

1,131

242

38

262

180
7China [i]

1,401

362

753

234

24

28
8Switzerland

1,194

792

226

10

106

60
9Belgium

1,025

115

264

19

574

53
10Norway

913

689

155

1

69

1
11Singapore

881

566

202

11

90

12
12France

848

458

283

26

63

18
13Taiwan

783

146

265

193

175

4
14Germany

716

505

76

4

116

14
15Australia

712

598

56

14

34

9
16Korea, South

687

486

112

36

48

5
17Netherlands

542

380

69

19

70

5
18Hong Kong

522

217

193

9

70

33
19Sweden

454

396

46

*

11

1
20Kuwait

438

341

45

5

29

17
21Bermuda

404

134

48

27

152

43
22Saudi Arabia

368

202

109

8

14

35
23United Arab Emirates

293

214

57

4

5

13
24Denmark

266

232

9

*

22

3
25India

265

22

233

*

1

9
Other

3,353

1,354

1,211

144

391

253
Total

30,881

16,878

7,111

1,330

4,247

1,314

 

* Less than $500 million but more than zero.

[i] Excludes Hong Kong and Macau, which are reported separately.

 

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg FEAS_2025_MondioVisione_120x600-banner