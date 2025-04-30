Report on Foreign Portfolio Holdings Of U.S. Securities at End-June 2024

The final results from the annual survey of foreign portfolio holdings of U.S. securities at the end of June 2024 were released today on the Treasury website at https://home.treasury.gov/data/treasury-international-capital-tic-system/us-liabilities-to-foreigners-from-holdings-of-us-securities. The survey was undertaken jointly by Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The next survey will cover holdings at the end of June 2024; preliminary data are expected to be released by February 27, 2026.

Complementary surveys measuring U.S. holdings of foreign securities are also carried out annually. Data from the most recent survey, reporting on securities held at year-end 2024, are currently being processed. Preliminary results are expected to be reported by August 29, 2025.

The survey measured the value of foreign portfolio holdings of U.S. securities as of June 30, 2024, to be $30,881 billion, with $16,878 billion held in U.S. equities, $12,688 billion in U.S. long-term debt securities [/1] (of which $1,588 billion are holdings of asset-backed securities (ABS) [/2] and $11,100 billion are holdings of non-ABS securities), and $1,314 billion held in U.S. short-term debt securities. The previous survey, conducted as of June 30, 2023, measured the value of total foreign holdings of U.S. securities at $25,686 billion, with holdings of $13,719 billion in U.S. equities, $11,967 billion in U.S. long-term debt securities, and $1,186 billion in U.S. short-term debt securities (see Table A).

[/1] Long-term debt securities have an original term-to-maturity of over one year.

[/2] Asset-backed securities are backed by pools of assets, such as pools of residential home mortgages or credit card receivables, which give the security owners claims against the cash flows generated by the underlying assets. Unlike most other debt securities, these securities generally repay both principal and interest on a regular basis, reducing the principal outstanding with each payment cycle.

Table A. Foreign holdings of U.S. securities, by type of security, as of selected survey dates (Billions of dollars) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 Of which: Official 6,146 6,598 Long-term securities 25,686 29,566 Equities 13,719 16,878 Long-term debt 11,967 12,688 Asset-backed 1,547 1,588 Other 10,420 11,100 Short-term debt securities 1,186 1,314 Total 26,872 30,881

Table B. Foreign holdings of U.S. securities, by country and type of security, for the major investing countries into the United States, as of June 30, 2024 (Billions of dollars) Country or category Total Equities Long-term debt Short-term debt of which: Official 6,598 1,965 3,557 592 210 274 Treasury Agency Corporate 1 United Kingdom 2,946 1,743 641 47 408 107 2 Cayman Islands 2,728 1,854 183 42 501 148 3 Japan 2,592 975 1,016 242 283 76 4 Canada 2,508 1,766 340 153 212 37 5 Luxembourg 2,329 1,233 272 51 622 150 6 Ireland 1,852 1,131 242 38 262 180 7 China [i] 1,401 362 753 234 24 28 8 Switzerland 1,194 792 226 10 106 60 9 Belgium 1,025 115 264 19 574 53 10 Norway 913 689 155 1 69 1 11 Singapore 881 566 202 11 90 12 12 France 848 458 283 26 63 18 13 Taiwan 783 146 265 193 175 4 14 Germany 716 505 76 4 116 14 15 Australia 712 598 56 14 34 9 16 Korea, South 687 486 112 36 48 5 17 Netherlands 542 380 69 19 70 5 18 Hong Kong 522 217 193 9 70 33 19 Sweden 454 396 46 * 11 1 20 Kuwait 438 341 45 5 29 17 21 Bermuda 404 134 48 27 152 43 22 Saudi Arabia 368 202 109 8 14 35 23 United Arab Emirates 293 214 57 4 5 13 24 Denmark 266 232 9 * 22 3 25 India 265 22 233 * 1 9 Other 3,353 1,354 1,211 144 391 253 Total 30,881 16,878 7,111 1,330 4,247 1,314

* Less than $500 million but more than zero.

[i] Excludes Hong Kong and Macau, which are reported separately.