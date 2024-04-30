Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Report On Foreign Portfolio Holdings Of U.S. Securities At End-June 2023

Date 30/04/2024

The final results from the annual survey of foreign portfolio holdings of U.S. securities at the end of June 2023 were released today on the Treasury website. The survey was undertaken jointly by Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The next survey will cover holdings at the end of June 2024; preliminary data are expected to be released by February 28, 2025.

Complementary surveys measuring U.S. holdings of foreign securities are also carried out annually. Data from the most recent survey, reporting on securities held at year-end 2023, are currently being processed. Preliminary results are expected to be reported by August 30, 2024.

The survey measured the value of foreign portfolio holdings of U.S. securities as of June 30, 2023, to be $26,872 billion, with $13,719 billion held in U.S. equities, $11,967 billion in U.S. long-term debt securities [/1] (of which $1,547 billion are holdings of asset-backed securities (ABS) [/2] and $10,420 billion are holdings of non-ABS securities), and $1,186 billion held in U.S. short-term debt securities. The previous survey, conducted as of June 30, 2022, measured the value of total foreign holdings of U.S. securities at $24,893 billion, with holdings of $12,177 billion in U.S. equities, $11,591 billion in U.S. long-term debt securities, and $1,124 billion in U.S. short-term debt securities (see Table A).

 

[/1] Long-term debt securities have an original term-to-maturity of over one year.

[/2] Asset-backed securities are backed by pools of assets, such as pools of residential home mortgages or credit card receivables, which give the security owners claims against the cash flows generated by the underlying assets. Unlike most other debt securities, these securities generally repay both principal and interest on a regular basis, reducing the principal outstanding with each payment cycle. 

 

Table A.   Foreign holdings of U.S. securities, 

by type of security, as of selected survey dates

(Billions of dollars)
 

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023
Long-term securities 23,768 25,686
Equities 12,177 13,719
Long-term debt 11,591 11,967
Asset-backed 1,494 1,547
Other 10,097 10,420
Short-term debt securities 1,124 1,186
Total 24,893 26,872
Of which: Official 5,946 6,146

 

 

Table B. Foreign holdings of U.S. securities, by country and type of security, 

for the major investing countries into the United States, as of June 30, 2023

(Billions of dollars)
Country or category

Total

Equities

Long-term debt

Short-term debt
    TreasuryAgencyCorporate
1United Kingdom

2,627

1,457

580

55

435

99
2Japan

2,494

837

1,035

253

300

69
3Cayman Islands

2,365

1,575

155

30

477

128
4Luxembourg

2,094

1,088

255

39

584

129
5Canada

2,055

1,458

248

106

213

30
6Ireland

1,476

842

202

37

248

148
7China, mainland [i]

1,432

309

829

270

19

5
8Switzerland

1,087

683

242

8

91

63
9Belgium

980

85

259

11

552

72
10Taiwan

717

112

236

208

154

6
11Norway

693

511

126

*

56

1
12France

679

363

196

20

78

22
13Singapore

674

408

178

7

71

9
14Germany

623

412

83

5

110

13
15Korea, South

585

387

103

37

47

12
16Australia

571

474

44

6

34

14
17Netherlands

478

320

72

16

66

4
18Hong Kong

434

168

169

8

59

30
19Kuwait

375

279

40

4

27

25
20Sweden

365

315

42

*

8

1
21Bermuda

364

131

42

22

124

45
22Saudi Arabia

306

184

100

3

8

11
23India

248

12

233

*

1

2
24Brazil

246

17

223

*

1

5
25British Virgin Islands

220

135

34

2

26

23
Other

2,682

1,159

911

122

273

218
Total

26,872

13,719

6,639

1,270

4,059

1,186
 of which: Official

6,146

1,554

3,544

657

168

224

 

* Less than $500 million but more than zero.

[i] Excludes Hong Kong and Macau, which are reported separately.

