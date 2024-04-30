Report On Foreign Portfolio Holdings Of U.S. Securities At End-June 2023

The final results from the annual survey of foreign portfolio holdings of U.S. securities at the end of June 2023 were released today on the Treasury website. The survey was undertaken jointly by Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The next survey will cover holdings at the end of June 2024; preliminary data are expected to be released by February 28, 2025.

Complementary surveys measuring U.S. holdings of foreign securities are also carried out annually. Data from the most recent survey, reporting on securities held at year-end 2023, are currently being processed. Preliminary results are expected to be reported by August 30, 2024.

The survey measured the value of foreign portfolio holdings of U.S. securities as of June 30, 2023, to be $26,872 billion, with $13,719 billion held in U.S. equities, $11,967 billion in U.S. long-term debt securities [/1] (of which $1,547 billion are holdings of asset-backed securities (ABS) [/2] and $10,420 billion are holdings of non-ABS securities), and $1,186 billion held in U.S. short-term debt securities. The previous survey, conducted as of June 30, 2022, measured the value of total foreign holdings of U.S. securities at $24,893 billion, with holdings of $12,177 billion in U.S. equities, $11,591 billion in U.S. long-term debt securities, and $1,124 billion in U.S. short-term debt securities (see Table A).

[/1] Long-term debt securities have an original term-to-maturity of over one year.

[/2] Asset-backed securities are backed by pools of assets, such as pools of residential home mortgages or credit card receivables, which give the security owners claims against the cash flows generated by the underlying assets. Unlike most other debt securities, these securities generally repay both principal and interest on a regular basis, reducing the principal outstanding with each payment cycle.

Table A. Foreign holdings of U.S. securities, by type of security, as of selected survey dates (Billions of dollars) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 Long-term securities 23,768 25,686 Equities 12,177 13,719 Long-term debt 11,591 11,967 Asset-backed 1,494 1,547 Other 10,097 10,420 Short-term debt securities 1,124 1,186 Total 24,893 26,872 Of which: Official 5,946 6,146

Table B. Foreign holdings of U.S. securities, by country and type of security, for the major investing countries into the United States, as of June 30, 2023 (Billions of dollars) Country or category Total Equities Long-term debt Short-term debt Treasury Agency Corporate 1 United Kingdom 2,627 1,457 580 55 435 99 2 Japan 2,494 837 1,035 253 300 69 3 Cayman Islands 2,365 1,575 155 30 477 128 4 Luxembourg 2,094 1,088 255 39 584 129 5 Canada 2,055 1,458 248 106 213 30 6 Ireland 1,476 842 202 37 248 148 7 China, mainland [i] 1,432 309 829 270 19 5 8 Switzerland 1,087 683 242 8 91 63 9 Belgium 980 85 259 11 552 72 10 Taiwan 717 112 236 208 154 6 11 Norway 693 511 126 * 56 1 12 France 679 363 196 20 78 22 13 Singapore 674 408 178 7 71 9 14 Germany 623 412 83 5 110 13 15 Korea, South 585 387 103 37 47 12 16 Australia 571 474 44 6 34 14 17 Netherlands 478 320 72 16 66 4 18 Hong Kong 434 168 169 8 59 30 19 Kuwait 375 279 40 4 27 25 20 Sweden 365 315 42 * 8 1 21 Bermuda 364 131 42 22 124 45 22 Saudi Arabia 306 184 100 3 8 11 23 India 248 12 233 * 1 2 24 Brazil 246 17 223 * 1 5 25 British Virgin Islands 220 135 34 2 26 23 Other 2,682 1,159 911 122 273 218 Total 26,872 13,719 6,639 1,270 4,059 1,186 of which: Official 6,146 1,554 3,544 657 168 224

* Less than $500 million but more than zero.

[i] Excludes Hong Kong and Macau, which are reported separately.