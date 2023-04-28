BV_Trial Banner.gif
Report On Foreign Portfolio Holdings Of U.S. Securities At End-June 2022

Date 28/04/2023

The final results from the annual survey of foreign portfolio holdings of U.S. securities at the end of June 2022 were released today on the Treasury website at https://home.treasury.gov/data/treasury-international-capital-tic-system/us-liabilities-to-foreigners-from-holdings-of-us-securities. The survey was undertaken jointly by Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The next survey will cover holdings at the end of June 2023; preliminary data are expected to be released by February 29, 2024.

 

Complementary surveys measuring U.S. holdings of foreign securities are also carried out annually. Data from the most recent survey, reporting on securities held at year-end 2022, are currently being processed. Preliminary results are expected to be reported by August 31, 2023.

The survey measured the value of foreign portfolio holdings of U.S. securities as of June 30, 2022, to be $24,893 billion, with $12,177 billion held in U.S. equities, $11,591 billion in U.S. long-term debt securities [/1] (of which $1,494 billion are holdings of asset-backed securities (ABS) [/2] and $10,097 billion are holdings of non-ABS securities), and $1,124 billion held in U.S. short-term debt securities. The previous survey, conducted as of June 30, 2021, measured the value of total foreign holdings of U.S. securities at $27,189 billion, with holdings of $13,705 billion in U.S. equities, $12,407 billion in U.S. long-term debt securities, and $1,076 billion in U.S. short-term debt securities (see Table A).

Report on Foreign Portfolio Holdings of U.S. Securities at End-June 2022

[/1] Long-term debt securities have an original term-to-maturity of over one year.

[/2] Asset-backed securities are backed by pools of assets, such as pools of residential home mortgages or credit card receivables, which give the security owners claims against the cash flows generated by the underlying assets. Unlike most other debt securities, these securities generally repay both principal and interest on a regular basis, reducing the principal outstanding with each payment cycle.

 

 

Table A.  Foreign holdings of U.S. securities,

by type of security, as of selected survey dates

(Billions of dollars)
 

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

Long-term securities

26,112

23,768

  Equities

13,705

12,177

  Long-term debt

12,407

11,591

    Asset-backed

1,561

1,494

    Other

10,846

10,097

Short-term debt securities

1,076

1,124

Total

27,189

24,893

  Of which: Official

6,471

5,946

 

Table B. Foreign holdings of U.S. securities, by country and type of security,

for the major investing countries into the United States, as of June 30, 2022

(Billions of dollars)

Country or category

Total

Equities

——Long-term debt——

Short-term debt
 

 

 

  

Treasury

Agency

Corporate

1

Japan

2,474

727

1,158

232

284

73

2

United Kingdom

2,434

1,312

525

66

440

92

3

Cayman Islands

2,240

1,365

175

36

521

143

4

Luxembourg

1,972

1,021

229

43

551

128

5

Canada

1,844

1,341

188

77

217

21

6

China, mainland [i]

1,473

273

935

244

18

2

7

Ireland

1,387

748

190

20

249

180

8

Switzerland

1,015

628

259

19

77

32

9

Belgium

873

76

230

10

515

41

10

Taiwan

697

100

227

222

142

7

11

France

622

297

216

17

74

18

12

Australia

572

471

47

6

40

9

13

Singapore

560

323

169

4

53

11

14

Norway

546

386

110

0

48

1

15

Korea, South

535

331

93

38

54

20

16

Germany

522

311

87

6

109

8

17

Netherlands

457

305

63

15

72

2

18

Hong Kong

391

142

164

9

53

23

19

Bermuda

344

127

41

19

118

39

20

Kuwait

342

241

35

3

23

40

21

Sweden

331

274

47

0

9

1

22

Saudi Arabia

311

181

102

1

7

20

23

Brazil

245

18

225

0

1

1

24

India

218

8

206

0

1

3

25

British Virgin Islands

193

129

33

1

22

8

Other

2,481

2,296

1,043

728

106

218

Total

24,893

12,177

6,482

1,194

3,916

1,124
 

of which: Official

5,946

1,290

3,607

649

153

247

* Less than $500 million but more than zero.

[i] Excludes Hong Kong and Macau, which are reported separately.

