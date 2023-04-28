The final results from the annual survey of foreign portfolio holdings of U.S. securities at the end of June 2022 were released today on the Treasury website at https://home.treasury.gov/data/treasury-international-capital-tic-system/us-liabilities-to-foreigners-from-holdings-of-us-securities. The survey was undertaken jointly by Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The next survey will cover holdings at the end of June 2023; preliminary data are expected to be released by February 29, 2024.

Complementary surveys measuring U.S. holdings of foreign securities are also carried out annually. Data from the most recent survey, reporting on securities held at year-end 2022, are currently being processed. Preliminary results are expected to be reported by August 31, 2023.

The survey measured the value of foreign portfolio holdings of U.S. securities as of June 30, 2022, to be $24,893 billion, with $12,177 billion held in U.S. equities, $11,591 billion in U.S. long-term debt securities [/1] (of which $1,494 billion are holdings of asset-backed securities (ABS) [/2] and $10,097 billion are holdings of non-ABS securities), and $1,124 billion held in U.S. short-term debt securities. The previous survey, conducted as of June 30, 2021, measured the value of total foreign holdings of U.S. securities at $27,189 billion, with holdings of $13,705 billion in U.S. equities, $12,407 billion in U.S. long-term debt securities, and $1,076 billion in U.S. short-term debt securities (see Table A).

Report on Foreign Portfolio Holdings of U.S. Securities at End-June 2022

[/1] Long-term debt securities have an original term-to-maturity of over one year.

[/2] Asset-backed securities are backed by pools of assets, such as pools of residential home mortgages or credit card receivables, which give the security owners claims against the cash flows generated by the underlying assets. Unlike most other debt securities, these securities generally repay both principal and interest on a regular basis, reducing the principal outstanding with each payment cycle.

Table A. Foreign holdings of U.S. securities, by type of security, as of selected survey dates (Billions of dollars) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 Long-term securities 26,112 23,768 Equities 13,705 12,177 Long-term debt 12,407 11,591 Asset-backed 1,561 1,494 Other 10,846 10,097 Short-term debt securities 1,076 1,124 Total 27,189 24,893 Of which: Official 6,471 5,946

Table B. Foreign holdings of U.S. securities, by country and type of security, for the major investing countries into the United States, as of June 30, 2022 (Billions of dollars) Country or category Total Equities ——Long-term debt—— Short-term debt Treasury Agency Corporate 1 Japan 2,474 727 1,158 232 284 73 2 United Kingdom 2,434 1,312 525 66 440 92 3 Cayman Islands 2,240 1,365 175 36 521 143 4 Luxembourg 1,972 1,021 229 43 551 128 5 Canada 1,844 1,341 188 77 217 21 6 China, mainland [i] 1,473 273 935 244 18 2 7 Ireland 1,387 748 190 20 249 180 8 Switzerland 1,015 628 259 19 77 32 9 Belgium 873 76 230 10 515 41 10 Taiwan 697 100 227 222 142 7 11 France 622 297 216 17 74 18 12 Australia 572 471 47 6 40 9 13 Singapore 560 323 169 4 53 11 14 Norway 546 386 110 0 48 1 15 Korea, South 535 331 93 38 54 20 16 Germany 522 311 87 6 109 8 17 Netherlands 457 305 63 15 72 2 18 Hong Kong 391 142 164 9 53 23 19 Bermuda 344 127 41 19 118 39 20 Kuwait 342 241 35 3 23 40 21 Sweden 331 274 47 0 9 1 22 Saudi Arabia 311 181 102 1 7 20 23 Brazil 245 18 225 0 1 1 24 India 218 8 206 0 1 3 25 British Virgin Islands 193 129 33 1 22 8 Other 2,481 2,296 1,043 728 106 218 Total 24,893 12,177 6,482 1,194 3,916 1,124 of which: Official 5,946 1,290 3,607 649 153 247

* Less than $500 million but more than zero.

[i] Excludes Hong Kong and Macau, which are reported separately.