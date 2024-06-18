René Van Vlerken To Succeed Simone Huis In ‘T Veld As CEO Of Euronext Amsterdam

Euronext today announced that the Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V. has nominated René van Vlerken as CEO of Euronext Amsterdam and member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V. as per 1 September 2024. The announcement follows Simone Huis in ‘t Veld’s decision to resign from her position as CEO of Euronext Amsterdam and Member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V. after five years, to pursue new projects.

René van Vlerken, who is currently Head of Listing for the Netherlands, Germany and Central and Eastern Europe at Euronext, will become CEO of Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 September 2024, subject to relevant regulatory approvals. He will lead Euronext Amsterdam teams, supporting our clients and partners. Subject to shareholders’ and regulatory approval he will also join the Euronext N.V. Managing Board.

René van Vlerken joined Euronext Amsterdam in 2017 as Head of Business Development for Small & Mid-Caps, before becoming Head of Listing in early 2018. Since 2018 he has also been a Board Member for Euronext Amsterdam. His experience before joining Euronext spans more than two decades through different commercial roles at ABN AMRO and Rabobank, in treasury and risk advisory, cash equities, equity capital markets and equity syndicates.

Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V., said: “We are delighted to propose the appointment of René van Vlerken as the next CEO and Board Member for Amsterdam. With his extensive experience acting as both a local Board Member and as Head of Listings, he has a great understanding of market dynamics and strong relationships with local stakeholders. This makes him very well-positioned to lead the teams of Euronext Amsterdam.

I would like to thank Simone Huis in ‘t Veld for her significant contribution to Euronext N.V., and her dedication to and leadership at Euronext Amsterdam. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours."