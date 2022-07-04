REMIT: Spanish Energy Regulator (CNMC) Fines GASELA GMBH And SOLSTAR Limited €6 Million Each For Manipulating The Spanish Gas Market

On 23 June 2022, CNMC imposed GASELA GMBH and SOLSTAR Limited a fine of €6 million each for manipulating the Spanish wholesale gas market (MIBGAS) between 15 and 21 of April 2019, breaching Article 5 of the Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT).

According to CNMC, GASELA and SOLSTAR issued pre-arranged orders and performed transactions in the within-day, daily and weekend gas products that:

sent misleading signals on the supply, demand and price of the gas wholesale products; and

set the prices of these gas wholesale products at an artificial level.

ACER welcomes CNMC’s decision under REMIT.

Find out more and access the decision (in Spanish).