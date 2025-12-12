Remarks By Acting CFTC Chairman Caroline D. Pham Before The US Financial Stability Oversight Council

Thank you, Secretary Bessent and Deputy Assistant Secretary Skinner, for your leadership on the Financial Stability Oversight Council. It has been an honor to serve with you to deliver on President Trump’s vision for a Golden Age of America. Mr. Secretary, your decisive agenda has been inspiring. I am pleased to support the Council’s focus on U.S. economic growth as critical to financial stability. This year, the CFTC has unlocked many tens of billions of dollars—over $25 billion at least—of capital and collateral regulatory relief that can now be redeployed towards credit and financing for businesses and households to drive U.S. economic growth. The CFTC has also eliminated duplicative, unnecessary, and excessive regulatory requirements that will achieve an estimate of hundreds of millions of dollars in annual cost savings for our market participants. Thank you for this opportunity.