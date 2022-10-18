Regulatory Reporting Industry Veteran Matthew Vincent Joins Kaizen Reporting

Leading regulatory technology firm, Kaizen Reporting today announced that Matthew Vincent is the latest senior hire to join the team. Matthew joins as a managing director, bringing with him 30 years of experience in finance, including more than 10 years’ experience working in regulatory reporting functions at tier 1 banks.

Prior to joining Kaizen, Matthew spent three years at the London Stock Exchange – UnaVista where he was the director of regulatory reporting strategy. This included providing MiFIR reporting subject matter expertise to clients in the UK and EU. Matthew was also Head of MiFID Regulatory Reporting at Credit Suisse for five years, and previously worked for Barclays Investment Bank in the operational compliance team advising on MiFIR transaction and EMIR reporting. He also worked at Citigroup and Deutsche Bank. He is a member of the Consultative Working Group supporting ESMA's Market Data Reporting Working Group and chaired the UK Finance Transaction Reporting Working Group for over ten years.

Dario Crispini, CEO of Kaizen, commented: “Matthew is a well-known and respected industry specialist and it is great to have him on board. He brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the industry and reporting regimes. Regulators across the globe are being increasingly vocal that they expect the highest quality of regulatory reporting data from all firms and with the addition of Matthew, we can continue to meet the demand from our clients for high quality services that help them to meet their reporting obligations and manage their reporting risks. It’s the expertise of people like Matthew and the team here at Kaizen that enables us to deliver the deepest and most comprehensive assurance services to the financial community.”

Matthew Vincent, who joined the company on 17 October, said: “Kaizen Reporting have established themselves as a market leader within the regulatory reporting industry and I am delighted to be joining the talented team at Kaizen at a time when the company is growing so rapidly and we are seeing so much regulatory change. I look forward to being part of the Kaizen team as we continue to develop and enhance products that make working and complying with regulation easier for financial firms.”