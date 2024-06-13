Regulator Recognised Qualifications And Learning Opportunities For CAIA 13,000+ Members With CISI Strategic Partnership

Over 13,000 Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association (CAIA) Members across the US, EMEA and APAC can boost their skills and continuing professional development (CPD) with a special membership arrangement with the CISI.

The CISI (Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment), is the educational charity and professional body for those working in wealth management, capital markets and financial planning with a 53,700 global membership.

CAIA Members who have passed the CAIA Charter programme with three or more years of professional experience are eligible for full membership (MCSI) of the CISI.

With less than three years of professional experience, CAIA Members are eligible to join the CISI as Associate (ACSI) members.

CAIA Members do not have to sit further exams to become CISI members as long as they hold the CAIA Charter designation and are active members of the CAIA Association. To activate CISI membership, CAIA Members need to successfully complete the CISI’s IntegrityMatters online module.

The CISI’s global presence ensures members and partners worldwide enjoy access to the extensive benefits of the wider CISI community. CISI works with regulators globally to promote the recognition and portability of its qualifications to make it easier for firms and individuals to benefit from the mobility of skilled personnel.

Laura Merlini CAIA, CIFD, Managing Director EMEA, CAIA Association, above, said, “The CAIA and CISI Charters are global marks of distinction, recognizing professionals who are deeply committed to their education, uphold fiduciary and ethical standards, and stay at the forefront of the rapidly evolving finance and alternative investment industries. The CAIA and CISI partnership brings significant advantages, including exclusive access to top-tier educational resources, a global professional network and enhanced support for regulatory compliance. These benefits collectively elevate our members' expertise and dedication to excellence in the industry.”

Tracy Vegro OBE, CISI CEO said, “This is an excellent example of mutually beneficial membership collaboration, which for CISI members allows access to the CAIA learning programme as the leading professional body for alternative investment education. We are equally delighted to welcome CAIA Members to the CISI global community.”