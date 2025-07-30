Registrations Now Open: ACER Webinar On Improving EU Scenario Development To Meet Future Energy Needs (11 September 2025)

ACER is organising a webinar to present the findings of a consultancy study on improving scenario development for two core EU energy planning processes:

the Ten-Year Network Development Plans (TYNDPs) by ENTSO-E and ENTSOG; and

the European Resource Adequacy Assessment (ERAA) by ENTSO-E.

When & where?

Thursday 11 September 2025, from 10:00 to 11:00 (CEST), online.

What is the event about?

Scenario development plays a key role in long-term energy planning and adequacy assessments. Strengthening the quality and alignment of scenarios across different EU planning processes is key to supporting the EU’s decarbonisation goals and guiding timely investments that help drive Europe’s energy transition.

To support this, ACER commissioned a study in November 2024 to analyse key challenges in how scenarios are developed for the TYNDP and ERAA, and how national energy and climate plans (NECPs) are reflected in these scenarios. The study, which will be published in late August 2025, provides a set of recommendations to improve scenario-building practices by strengthening consistency, transparency and stakeholder engagement.

Why should you join?

This webinar offers an opportunity for policymakers, regulators, system operators and other stakeholders involved in EU energy infrastructure and adequacy processes to:

gain insights into the study’s main findings;

understand current gaps in scenario development; and

explore practical recommendations to improve the quality and consistency of energy scenarios.

Read more & register.