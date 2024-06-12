Registrations Are Open For The ACER-JRC Webinar: Ensuring Sufficient Grid Capacity For Electricity Trade (10 July 2024)

ACER and the Joint Research Centre (JRC) are organising a joint webinar to present and discuss the key findings from their 2024 publications, focusing on electricity grid congestion and transmission capacities for cross-border electricity trade:

ACER’s yearly monitoring report on cross-zonal transmission capacities and the progress of Member States in reaching the minimum 70% requirement (to be published on 3 July 2024);

JRC’s future-looking assessment on the evolution of congestion management in the current EU electricity market design.

When?

Wednesday, 10 July 2024, 14:30 - 15:30 CET, online

Tackling barriers in the EU’s transition to net-zero

A successfully integrated EU electricity market is crucial for the EU’s ambitions of achieving net-zero emissions while maintaining its global competitiveness. How efficiently the electricity market design addresses grid congestion is key to this effort.

Realising the 70% transmission capacity requirement helps further integrate markets

EU rules mandate that grid operators ensure at least 70% of transmission capacity is available for electricity trade with neighbouring countries by the end of 2025. Why? Making the required 70% of capacity available for cross-zonal trade better integrates markets, enhances security of supply, reduces price volatility and increases the flexibility of the system. ACER monitors annually the availability of cross-zonal capacities in the EU and the progress of Member States in reaching the 70% requirement.

Future-proofing the European electricity market

The European Commission’s JRC has developed a future-looking assessment of the volume and cost of addressing congestion in the electricity grid for the target years 2030 and 2040, based on different grid expansion scenarios.

Register here.