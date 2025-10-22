Registrations Are Open For The ACER And European Commission's Workshop: REMIT Implementation Updates (28 November 2025)

ACER and the European Commission’s Directorate General for Energy (DG ENER) are organising an online workshop to discuss recent developments in the implementation of REMIT.

When?

Friday 28 November 2025, from 09:00 to 13:00 CET, online.

What is it about?

The Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT) is the EU framework that prevents wholesale energy market abuse and supports fair competition. The Regulation was revised in 2024 to ensure the regulatory framework keeps pace with evolving market dynamics.

Since the revision, progress has been made on two main fronts:

preparing the adoption of the secondary legislation; and

advancing REMIT implementation (by enhancing data sharing and accessibility, as well as strengthening market integrity through improved monitoring).

Workshop objectives

This joint workshop aims to:

present the latest developments on REMIT implementation and the process for adopting the secondary legislation;

exchange views on how data sharing can better support market transparency;

share progress on enhancing market integrity through multi-stage monitoring; and

address stakeholders’ questions, encouraging their active involvement in REMIT implementation and the development of ACER’s guidance documents.

What are the next steps?

Insights gathered during the workshop will help steer ACER’s and the European Commission’s work.

Read more and register.