Register Now To Attend ETFGI’s 6th Annual Global ETFs Insights Summit - Asia Pacific In Person On September 3 In Hong Kong, & Virtually September 4

Date 16/07/2025

Register now to attend ETFGI's 6th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - Asia Pacific in person on September 3rd in Hong Kong, and virtually on September 4th.

 Sept 3rd, Day 1 in person in Hong Kong

  • Welcome remarks
  • Trends in the Global ETF Industry - ETFGI Research 
  • Fireside Chat - Regulatory Update
  • Global Macro Outlook
  • Innovation, Growth and Changing Demographics: The ETF Story in APAC
  • How Investors are using ETFs
  • The Rise of Active ETFs in Asia Pacific
  • Accessing India
  • Understanding the Evolving Landscape of ETFs in Taiwan
  • Understanding the Evolving Landscape of ETFs in China
  • Understanding the Changing Fundamentals in Vietnam
  • Opportunities for Virtual Assets and Tokenization in Asia Pacific
  • Outlook for ETFs in Asia Pacific – What's Next?
  • Networking drinks hosted by State Street

 Sept 4th, Day 2 virtual sessions

  • Regulatory Update for Australia
  • The Evolution and Outlook for ETFs in Australia
  • Regulatory Update for India
  • The Evolution and Outlook for ETFs in India
  • The Evolution and Outlook for ETFs in Singapore
  • The Evolution and Outlook for ETFs in Korea
  • The Evolution and Outlook for ETFs in Malaysia
  • The Evolution and Outlook for ETFs in Thailand
  • The Evolution and Outlook for ETFs in Indonesia

The summit is designed as an educational event to foster deep, insightful discussions on the evolving role of ETFs including Active and virtual assets for financial advisors and institutional investors in the ETF markets in the Asia-Pacific region which covers 23 exchanges in 16 countries. Explore how market structure, regulations, due diligence, trading practices, and technological advancements are shaping ETF product development, usage, and innovation across jurisdictions.

Secure your spot today and be part of the conversation shaping the future of ETFs in Asia-Pacific! Register now!

📅 Event Dates: September 3rd in person in Hong Kong and September 4th virtually
📍 Location: Centricity – Concentric, 2/F, Landmark Chater House, 8 Connaught Rd Central, Central, Hong Kong
🆓 Free Registration: For CFA members, Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute, buy-side institutional investors, and financial advisors.
🐤 Early Bird Discount: Ends August 1st, 2025.
 CPD Credits: Earn educational credits

2025 ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summits schedule:

  • 6th Annual - Asia Pacific 2025 in Hong Kong on September 3rd and virtually on September 4th. Register now.
  • 6th Annual -  Middle East/ GCC 2025 in Abu Dhabi on October 7 at ADGMRegister now.
  • 6th Annual - United States 2025 on November 5th in New York City at The Yale ClubRegister now.
  • 7th Annual - Canada 2025 - Join us to Celebrate 35 Years of ETFs in Toronto, Canada on Dec 9th at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG)’s office! Register now.

ETFGI (www.ETFGI.com) is a leading independent firm which has for over 13 years provided subscription research services providing monthly reports covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, factsheets on all ETFs and ETPs listed globally, consulting services, ETF TV (www.ETFtv.net) and our Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit educational events.

If you are interested in sponsoring or speaking at any of our upcoming events or have any questions, please contact us deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com and margareta.hricova@etfgi.com.
