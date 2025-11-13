Register Now For The 7th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit, Canada | Dec 9 | Toronto

|
|
|Don’t miss ETFGI's 7th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit – Canada on December 9 in Toronto at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG)’s office! See who will be sharing their insights and register today to attend!
|
The day will begin with an opening bell-ringing ceremony with the TMX Group to celebrate 35 years of ETFs in Canada, followed by a full-day of panel discussions featuring industry leaders.
The summit is designed as an educational event to foster deep, insightful discussions on the use, due diligence and selection and best trading practices for ETFs by financial advisors and institutional investors in Canada. Explore how regulatory changes are impacting product development including share classes, Active ETFs, conversions Crypto, digital assets and tokenisation and market structure.
SPEAKERS INCLUDE:
- Greg Benhaim, Executive Vice President of Product and Head of Trading, 3iQ Corp
- Jean-René Carle-Mossdorf, Head of ETF Product Development, Desjardins
- Raymond Chan, SVP, Investment Management Division, Ontario Securities Commission
- Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI
- Valerie Grimba, Director, Head of Global ETF Strategy, RBC Capital Markets
- Andrea Hallett, Vice President, Portfolio Manager, Mackenzie Investments
- Marchello Holditch, Head of Multi-Asset Solutions, BMO Global Asset Management
- Stephen Hoffman, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Funds, RBC Global Asset Management
- Pei-Ching Huang, Senior Legal Counsel, Investment Management Division, Ontario Securities Commission
- Ronald C. Landry, Vice President, Head of Segment Solutions and Canadian ETF Services, CIBC Mellon
- Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group
- Breiffni McCormack, Managing Director, Client Solutions, RBC Investor Services
- Stephen Paglia, Vice President, Investment Management, Ontario Securities Commission
- Lindsay Patrick, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, RBC Capital Markets
- Grace Pereira, Partner, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
- Jeffrey Sardinha, Senior Vice President - Head of ETF Solutions – Americas, State Street
- Raline Sexton, Director Digital Asset Business Strategy, MarketVector Indexes
- Whitney Wakeling, Partner, Investment Management, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
- Hail Yang, Director, iShares Strategy, BlackRock Canada
- Mary Jane Young, Managing Director, Head of CA ETF Trading, TD Securities
SESSIONS INCLUDE:
Don’t miss this opportunity to explore key trends and network with industry leaders driving the future of ETFs. Register now to join us!
- Bell Ringing Ceremony with TMX Group
- Trends in the ETFs Industry - ETFGI Research
- CSA ETF Consultation Update
- Update on the Canadian ETF Market Landscape
- How Regulations are Impacting ETFs and Investors
- How Investors are Using ETFs
- Fireside Chat – Managing Career Transitions - In Partnership with Women in ETFs
- Evolving Life Cycle of ETFs
- The Rise of Alternative Strategies in the ETF Wrapper
- The Future of the Asset Management and ETFs industry
📅Event Date: Tuesday, December 9th
⏰Time: Full day event
📍Location: Borden Ladner Gervais’s office in Toronto
🆓Free Registration: For CFA members, buy-side institutional investors, and financial advisors.
CPD Credits: Earn educational credits
📋View the agenda, speakers, and topics from last year's successful annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - Canada - https://rb.gy/rremx7
|
|
Register your interest in attending our 2026 ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summits:
ETFGI (www.ETFGI.com) is a leading independent research and consulting firm which has for over 13 years provided subscription research services providing monthly reports covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem. Stay ahead of the curve with ETFGI’s trusted, data-driven insights into the global ETF ecosystem — from active and smart beta strategies to crypto, ESG, and institutional usage.” Contact us if you are interested in subscribing to any of our annual research services. Our reports cover the Global ETFs industry which had 15,125 products, with 29,677 listings, assets of $18.81 trillion, from 915 providers on 81 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of September 2025.
ETF TV (www.ETFtv.net) is an on-demand program that highlights newly launched exchange-traded funds, products, and notes, while exploring the most pressing topics shaping the ETF landscape. Each episode brings together leading voices from across the industry—including issuers, investors, benchmark providers, and traders—to discuss the trends and developments influencing the use and management of exchange-traded products.
Every show features insightful interviews with key market participants, offering expert perspectives on the issues that matter most to the ETF community. ETF TV also offers the opportunity to create sponsored episodes, allowing partners to collaborate with us in producing custom content tailored to their brand and messaging.
|
Contact us if you are interested in sponsoring or speaking at any of our upcoming events, subscribing to our annual research services or sponsoring an episode of ETF TV or have any questions, please contact us deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com and margareta.hricova@etfgi.com.