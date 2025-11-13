Register Now For The 7th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit, Canada | Dec 9 | Toronto

register today Don’t miss ETFGI's 7th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit – Canada on December 9 in Toronto at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG)’s office! See who will be sharing their insights andto attend!

The day will begin with an opening bell-ringing ceremony with the TMX Group to celebrate 35 years of ETFs in Canada, followed by a full-day of panel discussions featuring industry leaders.



The summit is designed as an educational event to foster deep, insightful discussions on the use, due diligence and selection and best trading practices for ETFs by financial advisors and institutional investors in Canada. Explore how regulatory changes are impacting product development including share classes, Active ETFs, conversions Crypto, digital assets and tokenisation and market structure. SPEAKERS INCLUDE: Greg Benhaim , Executive Vice President of Product and Head of Trading, 3iQ Corp

Jean-René Carle-Mossdorf , Head of ETF Product Development, Desjardins

Raymond Chan , SVP, Investment Management Division, Ontario Securities Commission

Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI

Valerie Grimba, Director, Head of Global ETF Strategy, RBC Capital Markets

Andrea Hallett, Vice President, Portfolio Manager, Mackenzie Investments

Marchello Holditch, Head of Multi-Asset Solutions , BMO Global Asset Management

Stephen Hoffman, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Funds, RBC Global Asset Management

Pei-Ching Huang, Senior Legal Counsel, Investment Management Division, Ontario Securities Commission

Ronald C. Landry , Vice President, Head of Segment Solutions and Canadian ETF Services, CIBC Mellon

Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group

Breiffni McCormack, Managing Director, Client Solutions , RBC Investor Servi ces

Stephen Paglia, Vice President, Investment Management, Ontario Securities Commission

Lindsay Patrick, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, RBC Capital Markets

Grace Pereira , Partner, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Jeffrey Sardinha , Senior Vice President - Head of ETF Solutions – Americas, State Street

Raline Sexton, Director Digital Asset Business Strategy, MarketVector Indexes

Whitney Wakeling , Partner, Investment Management, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Hail Yang, Director, iShares Strategy , BlackRock Canada

Mary Jane Young, Managing Director, Head of CA ETF Trading, TD Securities SESSIONS INCLUDE: Bell Ringing Ceremony with TMX Group

Trends in the ETFs Industry - ETFGI Research

CSA ETF Consultation Update

Update on the Canadian ETF Market Landscape

How Regulations are Impacting ETFs and Investors

How Investors are Using ETFs

Fireside Chat – Managing Career Transitions - In Partnership with Women in ETFs

Evolving Life Cycle of ETFs

The Rise of Alternative Strategies in the ETF Wrapper

The Future of the Asset Management and ETFs industry



📅Event Date: Tuesday, December 9th

⏰Time: Full day event

📍Location: Borden Ladner Gervais’s office in Toronto

🆓Free Registration: For CFA members, buy-side institutional investors, and financial advisors. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore key trends and network with industry leaders driving the future of ETFs. Register now to join us!Tuesday, December 9th: Full day eventBorden Ladner Gervais’s office in TorontoFor CFA members, buy-side institutional investors, and financial advisors.

CPD Credits: Earn educational credits

📋View the agenda, speakers, and topics from last year's successful annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - Canada - Earn educational credits📋View the agenda, speakers, and topics from last year's successful annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - Canada - https://rb.gy/rremx7 Register your interest in attending our 2026 ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summits: 7th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit Europe & Africa

7h Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit, Latin America | May 20 | Mexico City, BIVA

7th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit Asia Pacific

7th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit Middle East / GCC

7th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit United States

8th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit Canada ETFGI (www.ETFGI.com) is a leading independent research and consulting firm which has for over 13 years provided subscription research services providing monthly reports covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem. Stay ahead of the curve with ETFGI’s trusted, data-driven insights into the global ETF ecosystem — from active and smart beta strategies to crypto, ESG, and institutional usage.” Contact us if you are interested in subscribing to any of our annual research services. Our reports cover the Global ETFs industry which had 15,125 products, with 29,677 listings, assets of $18.81 trillion, from 915 providers on 81 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of September 2025.



ETF TV (www.ETFtv.net) is an on-demand program that highlights newly launched exchange-traded funds, products, and notes, while exploring the most pressing topics shaping the ETF landscape. Each episode brings together leading voices from across the industry—including issuers, investors, benchmark providers, and traders—to discuss the trends and developments influencing the use and management of exchange-traded products.



Every show features insightful interviews with key market participants, offering expert perspectives on the issues that matter most to the ETF community. ETF TV also offers the opportunity to create sponsored episodes, allowing partners to collaborate with us in producing custom content tailored to their brand and messaging. Contact us if you are interested in sponsoring or speaking at any of our upcoming events, subscribing to our annual research services or sponsoring an episode of ETF TV or have any questions, please contact us deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com and margareta.hricova@etfgi.com.