REGIS-TR adds TradeHeader to its partnership programme. Reflecting the existing collaboration, the official partnership will see a continuation of the common work to provide support to our clients in reporting and keep market participants informed of regulatory changes.

Nick Bruce, Head of Business Development at REGIS-TR commented: “We are delighted to welcome TradeHeader to our Partnership Programme. Their range of innovative, client-focused, solutions are aligned to our own goals of streamlining the reporting process as much as possible for market participants. Similarly, our interoperability with TradeHeader, and our other partners, affords our clients a range of industry leading solutions; allowing them to build highly flexible solutions attuned to their specific needs”

Marc Gratacos, Managing Partner at TradeHeader said: "We are thrilled to partner with REGIS-TR. As financial standards and ISO 20022 experts, this partnership strengthens our value proposition for EMIR and SFTR regulatory reporting. We aim to facilitate data connectivity to REGIS-TR for our existing and future clients."

REGIS-TR continues to expand its partnership programme with the leading brands in the regulatory reporting space. Our wide range of partners from industry leading organisations allowing our clients to benefit from operational advantages and greater levels of efficiency.

