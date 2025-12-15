ACER: Regional Coordination Centres’ Reporting – Progress Made, More Improvements Needed

ACER publishes its third monitoring report on the reporting obligations of Regional Coordination Centres (RCCs) for 2024, and launches its new RCC Monitoring Dashboard.

The Regional Coordination Centres (RCC) were introduced in 2022 with the Electricity Regulation to facilitate coordination among electricity transmission system operators (TSOs) across regions. They contribute to grid stability, security of supply, and the EU’s energy and climate goals.

What is in the ACER monitoring report?

This report covers RCC’s self-reporting efforts in 2024 and, for the first time, more detailed information on 4 specific RCC tasks requested by ACER:

week-ahead to at least day-ahead adequacy assessments;

outage planning coordination;

seasonal adequacy assessments;

training and certification of RCC staff.

What did ACER monitoring find?

RCCs continued advancing their activities in 2024, with 7 tasks now in operation across all RCCs.

Improvements were reported for tasks such as common grid model development, short-term adequacy assessment, outage planning coordination, and training and certification.

Data quality issues persist, and key performance indicators (KPIs) remain difficult to compare across RCCs.

In terms of performance, ACER encourages RCCs to:

swiftly implement all their tasks and improve data quality;

expand capacity calculation and security analysis across different time frames and regions;

focus on improving common grid model results to facilitate long-term readiness;

enhance the scope of short-term adequacy, outage planning and training and certification of staff;

align key performance indicators (KPIs) across regions; and

issue recommendations as well as oversee their implementation.

In terms of improving their reporting practices, ACER calls on RCCs to:

clearly distinguish between regional processes and pan-European ones;

use common criteria and overview tables to present task implementation status; and

further explain how the “rotation principle” is applied for pan-European tasks.

