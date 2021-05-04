Refinitiv Teams Up With Fintech Studios To Provide AI-Based News And Market Intelligence To Wealth Management Professionals Across Latin America

Refinitiv today announced a new strategic agreement with FinTech Studios, an AI-based news, market intelligence and analytics provider, to provide industry, local and regional news, and research to wealth management professionals across Latin America and beyond.
Latin America continues to be a key focus market for Refinitiv, supporting investment professionals, financial advisors, and their clients. According to the International Monitory Fund (IMF), the region experienced stronger than expected performance in 2020 and is projected to exceed 4 percent GDP growth for 2021. Refinitiv’s agreement with FinTech Studios further demonstrates its commitment to provide content and analytics that drive insights for financial professionals across local and global markets.
FinTech Studios utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to separate the signals from the noise, providing users with insights, news and research about markets and companies globally. The new partnership with Refinitiv will empower financial professionals with news and information that can support securities research and trade ideation, and access to breaking stories and market events. Users will be able to view trending topics across industries and companies, sort by specific companies and key words, and explore knowledge graphs to interpret impact on related companies and individuals. Wealth management and other investment firms will be able to tailor the solution to deliver local language capabilities, desired sources, and preferred analytics and views.
Charles Smith, Head of Digital Solutions, Wealth at Refinitiv, said: “We are excited to leverage FinTech Studios' AI-based market intelligence, analytics and insights to support our growing Latin America business. Latin America continues to be an exciting emerging market for our Refinitiv Wealth Solutions products, and this partnership will strengthen our ability to provide content and services curated for financial professionals throughout the region.”
Jim Tousignant, CEO and Founder of FinTech Studios, said: “We are very excited to partner with Refinitiv, one of the world’s leading providers of solutions for the Wealth Management industry. Financial advisors and wealth managers today need more advanced AI-based tools and information to provide their clients with the best advice. Our partnership with Refinitiv will provide Refinitiv clients with access to millions of global sources of relevant news, events and market intelligence in 48 languages.”
Refinitiv has a rich history of servicing the Wealth Management industry from front to back office. Over the last two years, the firm has invested heavily in the business and is committed to bringing the most advanced solutions to market. The ongoing transformation includes building out the firm’s solutions through strategic acquisitions such as Scivantage and the launch of Refinitiv Digital Investor and Refinitiv Workspace for Wealth Advisors. Refinitiv wealth management solutions empower firms with faster time to market for digital properties while offering a flexible framework consisting of web-based components, pre-built pages, APIs, mobile apps, and collaboration tools such as video, co-browsing and secure chat that can be precisely configured for clients. A developer toolkit provides an additional level of control for in-house teams to design new and enhanced digital solutions.