Building on its commitment to connect and advance the global financial community through data and analytics, Refinitiv has launched Sustainable Finance League Tables through its Deals Intelligence solution. Serving as a pivotal data-metric in the development of sustainable insights, it measures new capital raising driving sustainable outcomes and ranks the investment banks underwriting such activity.
Available on Refinitiv Workspace and Eikon, Deals Intelligence Sustainable Finance League Tables leverages our global deal and market volume analysis covering over 3.3 million transactions announced in 225 nations since the 1970s and applies criteria across both use of proceeds and company operations to determine the total new capital being raised on financial markets, which is driving the sustainable economy.
With its combination of both sustainable products and sustainable companies, Refinitiv Deals Intelligence Sustainable Finance League Tables are the first and only to adjoin these two aspects of the market into one ranking. It captures sustainability-related deals including green bonds (with whom Refinitiv partners with Climate Bonds Initiative to validate transactions being consistent with ICMA green bond principles), social bonds and sustainability-linked bonds or loans, the use of sustainable proceeds and companies operating in sustainable industries to provide a complete view of total capital raising in support of sustainable outcomes:
- Nearly US$200 billion of sustainable bonds brought to market during the first half of 2020
- Social bond issuance accounted for one-quarter of issuance as Covid-19 relief and recovery efforts accelerate
- US$79 billion in sustainable loans closed during the half, with US$4 billion of global equity capital markets
- M&A involving sustainable companies reached US$10.6 billion, on par with first half 2019 levels
- HSBC maintains top ranking for sustainable bonds, while BNP Paribas is top bookrunner for sustainable lending. BofA Securities leads ECM underwriting as Goldman Sachs tops advisory rankings.
Read the full H1 2020 Sustainable Finance Review for sustainable, data-driven insights into Syndicated Loans, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions.
Leon Saunders Calvert, Head of Sustainable Finance, Lipper and I&A Insights, Refinitiv, said: “Whilst the market continues to mature in its definitions of sustainable finance products and instruments, and Refinitiv will continue to influence and reflect this evolution in our criteria, with this release we have created a holistic view of new capital being issued to markets, which aggregates sustainable activity across asset classes, regions and industry verticals, and identifies the issuers, underwriters and advisors most heavily contributing to this financing. Extensive interaction with market participants and industry bodies informs the criteria we have created and starts to help answer the questions related to how much progress is being made against the capital requirements needed to finance a sustainable future.”
Designed to help mainstream sustainability into financial markets by delivering meaningful data, the Sustainable Finance League Tables allows the investment banking community to more easily incorporate ESG factors to track and measure activity and leadership in the sustainable space:
- Provides a transparent and objective view of underwriting and advisory activity within the growing sustainable finance categories
- Expands on Refinitiv’s industry-leading league table franchise to define the universe of sustainable activities across M&A and capital raising and measure leadership with standard market share metrics
Refinitiv has been serving the financial industry with ESG data and solutions for over 18 years and offers one of the richest ESG databases in the industry with coverage on 9,000+ companies representing over 80% of global market capitalization – a fully transparent resource that is trusted by investors and corporates to drive positive impact and provide comprehensive analysis. As members of the UN Global Compact, Refinitiv is part of a community of 9,000+ businesses across 135 countries that are committed to operating with responsible business practices at its core.
Refinitiv ESG data is designed to help investors make sound, sustainable investment decisions, our ESG data covers 80% of global market cap and over 450 metrics. For more information about Refinitiv ESG data, visit https://www.refinitiv.com/en/sustainable-finance/esg-investing
Deals Intelligence research analyses market trends and assess the changing competitive landscape with league tables and reports powered by our leading-edge products for the deal-making community. Our deals data is the most extensive and flexible resource available for timely M&A and capital markets transaction insights and analytics relied upon by the financial press and deal makers around the world. Visit Refinitiv Deals and League Tables for more information and here for the Sustainable Finance League Tables: www.refinitiv.com/en/products/deals-intelligence/sustainable-finance.html