Refinitiv Introduces Digital Onboarding Solution To Help Businesses Accelerate Secure And Frictionless New Customer Onboarding - Low-Code/No-Code Solution Offers Digital Identity, Document And Account Verification, Biometric And KYC Screening To Help Businesses Rapidly Onboard New Customers Remotely

Refinitiv, an LSEG business, today announced the introduction of a secure, personalized, and frictionless global digital onboarding solution to help businesses streamline their approach to onboarding customers.

The recent, growing shift towards online commercial activity has led to a surge in digital and contactless payments, forcing organizations to hasten the implementation of their digital transformation plans. For smaller institutions providing services in the wealth, financial technology and crypto digital assets space, among others, meeting the expectations of more digital customers means offering seamless on-demand services, while also managing complex regulatory and financial crime risks.

Refinitiv’s digital customer onboarding solution offers a fully configurable user interface, which allows organizations to provide a branded product application process that can be delivered via the web, mobile and via API. Its low-code/no-code requirements mean it can be integrated and deployed within two to six weeks; rapidly accelerating the remote onboarding of new customers for multiple financial products, while providing a world-class user experience.

The solution enables firms to verify an individual’s identity information and documents in real time, conduct remote biometric checks, access, and cross reference a series of disparate data sets, such as residential addresses, sanction lists, and to use additional technology to verify bank accounts.

Gareth Walker, Head of Client & Digital Onboarding Solutions at Refinitiv, said, “Refinitiv’s digital onboarding solution, built on a modern, extensible platform, delivers a fully configurable product that has a modern, positive end-client experience at the heart of its design, while at the same time meeting the most exacting compliance demands made of businesses today. It also accelerates remote onboarding for activities such as account openings, while maximizing sales conversion rates and supporting top-line revenue growth.”

The customer onboarding solution comes pre-integrated within World-Check, Refinitiv’s award-winning risk intelligence service, as well as Qual-ID, its digital identity solution and its suite of bank account verification tools provided by GIACT. It is also possible to add on supplemental API services such as geolocation, address checking and mobile verification through the ‘plug and play’ mode. An “orchestration engine” allows customers to combine know-your-customer, business verification and anti-money laundering data services from both Refinitiv and other service providers in one end-to-end experience.

Ramesh Menon, Global Head of Product, Digital Identity & Fraud Solutions at Refinitiv, said, “We have applied 20-plus years’ experience gained in developing customer and third-party screening and related due diligence solutions for the world’s leading global banks into the design of our digital onboarding solution. That expertise has enabled us to create a powerful, low-code/no-code solution that meets the unique needs of fast-growing firms.”

Refinitiv’s digital customer onboarding solution is delivered by the Customer and Third-Party Risk business of Refinitiv, which provides a suite of risk management services to support customers with know-your-customer (KYC), due diligence, digital identity verification and fraud prevention activities. With customers including sell-side financial institutions, buy-side financial institutions and a wide range of corporates, its leading products include World-Check, Refinitiv Due Diligence, Qual-ID, GIACT and GDC.

For more information on Refinitiv’s Digital Onboarding Platform, please visit www.refinitiv.com/en/risk-and-compliance/digital-identity-verification/kyc-digital-onboarding.