Refinitiv - Deals Intelligence -Q1 2021: Global Investment Banking, M&A, Capital Markets, Syndicated Loans, Municipals Reviews

- Global Investment Banking Review (full report here)
- Global Investment Banking Fees Set All-Time Quarterly Record
- Record Capital Markets Fees; Loans Up 6%; M&A Fees Down 1%
- Top Five Banks Increase Collective Wallet Share by 5.6 Points in Q1’2021
- M&A Financial Advisory Review
- Global M&A (view report here)
- Worldwide Deal Making Tops US$1.3 Trillion For Record First Quarter
- Private Equity Backed M&A Hits All-Time High; SPACs Account For 17% of Value
- Cross-Border M&A More Than Doubles to All-Time High
- Emerging Markets M&A (view report here)
- Emerging Markets Deal Making Up 36% to Two-Year High
- China, Israel & Brazil Drive Nearly Two-Thirds of Emerging Markets M&A
- Mega Deals Account for 17% of Announced Emerging Markets Value
- Global Equity Capital Markets Review (view report here)
- Global ECM Activity More Than Doubles
- Global IPO's Top $100 Billion for Record Q1
- Convertible Offerings Double, Besting All-Time Record
- Supplemental overview into the booming SPACMarket for the First Quarter of 2021
- Global Debt Capital Markets Review (view report here)
- Investment Grade Corporate Debt Issuance Falls 5%
- Green Bonds Hit First Quarter Record
- Telecom, Consumer Products & Real Estate Offerings Lead 2021 Issuance
- Global Syndicated Loans Review (view report here)
- Global Syndicated Lending Declines 10%
- Global Acquisition-Related Financing Falls 13% to Eight-Year Low
- European Borrowing Falls to Nine-Year Low, Down 35%
- US Municipals Public Finance Review (view report here)
- Municipal Bond Issuance Tops $100 Billion In Q1 To Six-Year High
- Taxable Municipals Account For 26% Of Q1 Total, High