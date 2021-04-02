 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Refinitiv - Deals Intelligence -Q1 2021: Global Investment Banking, M&A, Capital Markets, Syndicated Loans, Municipals Reviews

Date 02/04/2021

  • Global Investment Banking Review (full report here)
    • Global Investment Banking Fees Set All-Time Quarterly Record
    • Record Capital Markets Fees; Loans Up 6%; M&A Fees Down 1%
    • Top Five Banks Increase Collective Wallet Share by 5.6 Points in Q1’2021

  • M&A Financial Advisory Review
    • Global M&A (view report here)
      • Worldwide Deal Making Tops US$1.3 Trillion For Record First Quarter
      • Private Equity Backed M&A Hits All-Time High; SPACs Account For 17% of Value
      • Cross-Border M&A More Than Doubles to All-Time High
    • Emerging Markets M&A (view report here)
      • Emerging Markets Deal Making Up 36% to Two-Year High
      • China, Israel & Brazil Drive Nearly Two-Thirds of Emerging Markets M&A
      • Mega Deals Account for 17% of Announced Emerging Markets Value
  • Global Equity Capital Markets Review (view report here)
    • Global ECM Activity More Than Doubles
    • Global IPO's Top $100 Billion for Record Q1
    • Convertible Offerings Double, Besting All-Time Record
    • Supplemental overview into the booming SPAC​Market for the First Quarter of 2021
  • Global Debt Capital Markets Review (view report here)
    • Investment Grade Corporate Debt Issuance Falls 5%
    • Green Bonds Hit First Quarter Record
    • Telecom, Consumer Products & Real Estate Offerings Lead 2021 Issuance
  • Global Syndicated Loans Review (view report here)
    • Global Syndicated Lending Declines 10%
    • Global Acquisition-Related Financing Falls 13% to Eight-Year Low
    • European Borrowing Falls to Nine-Year Low, Down 35%
  • US Municipals Public Finance Review (view report here)
    • Municipal Bond Issuance Tops $100 Billion In Q1 To Six-Year High
    • Taxable Municipals Account For 26% Of Q1 Total, High