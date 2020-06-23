Refinitiv Announces Second Annual Sustainability Report Outlining Progress Towards 2020 Targets - Pledges Ongoing Support For UN Sustainable Development Goals

Building on its commitment to drive positive change through its data and insight, Refinitiv today announced its second annual sustainability report. The report highlights Refinitiv’s sustainability achievements as a transparent, responsible business and reinforces its commitments to put sustainability at the heart of its product offering and be part of an ecosystem of changemakers.
Refinitiv’s annual sustainability report tracks progress on its year-end 2020 targets, which were publicly announced in January 2019 as three core pledges on environment, social impact and sustainable initiatives, in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).
The report reiterates Refinitiv is now carbon neutral and powered by 100% renewable energy at a regional level. The firm has more than doubled engagement with its community support programs, from 8 percent to 17 percent, has reduced carbon emissions by 11 percent despite an increase in footprint, expanded its suite of sustainable finance products, launched Refinitiv Charities, has 40% women at the executive leadership level, and continues to support and promote an inclusive workplace that embraces diversity of every kind – including the introduction of a 25% global race target at senior leadership level by 2024.
Alongside a review of what Refinitiv achieved in 2019, the report features detailed new sections on how the business is supporting the UN SDGs across and how climate change could impact it in the future through Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)-aligned scenario analysis.
Refinitiv, earlier this month, announced a new set of 2025 & 2030 environmental and social goals that represent the next step in Refinitiv’s mission to deepen climate action, be a leading sustainable and responsible business and use the power of its data and insights to help the global investment community shift towards sustainable investments.
David Craig, CEO of Refinitiv, said: “This report details how Refinitiv is putting sustainability and responsibility at its core. It shows how our ambitious targets are driving real results, such as the way colleagues are helping lighten our environmental footprint and supporting our local communities. And it shows how Refinitiv’s ESG data is playing a crucial role in transforming the entire financial sector into a sustainable financial sector.”
Luke Manning, Global Head of Sustainability and Enterprise Risk for Refinitiv, said: “This is another important step in Refinitiv’s sustainable journey and puts us in the leading pack of responsible businesses. It’s important we continue to strengthen our commitment to positive environmental and social impact, and play our part in the upcoming, and increasingly urgent, decade of collective action.”
Refinitiv recently launched The Future of Sustainable Data Alliance to accelerate the mobilization of capital into sustainable finance. Refinitiv re-signed the Women in Finance Charter and is committed to putting sustainability at the core of its product offering, as demonstrated by its Diversity & Inclusion Index which ranks the top 100 most diverse and inclusive organizations globally and was used to create the financial industry’s first Inclusion & Diversity ETF fund in partnership with Blackrock.
Refinitiv is a strategic partner to the UN Task Force on Digital Financing of the SDGs committed to harnessing the power of data to bring about insight and drive informed decision making. As participants of the UN Global Compact, Refinitiv is part of a community of 9,000+ businesses across 135 countries that are committed to operating with responsible business practices at its core. Refinitiv is also a member of the Technical Expert Group (TEG) on Sustainable Finance advising the European Commission on the sustainable agenda alongside other private sector experts.
Refinitiv has been serving the financial industry with ESG data and solutions for over 15 years and offers one of the richest ESG databases in the industry – a fully transparent resource that is trusted by investors and corporates to drive positive impact and provide comprehensive analysis.