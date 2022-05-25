Real Estate Company EPIC Suisse Goes Public On SIX Swiss Exchange

EPIC Suisse, a Swiss commercial real estate company, is complementing the SIX “Standard for Real Estate Companies” and increasing the number of companies listed in this segment to 18.

The base offering consisted of 2,686,567 newly issued registered shares by the company with a nominal value of CHF 0.04. each. In addition, the joint global coordinators have been granted an over-allotment option of up to 298,507 newly issued shares. With an issue price of CHF 68.00 per registered share, the placement volume was around CHF 183 million, all primary shares. At an opening price of CHF 68.00, the market capitalization of EPIC amounts to around CHF 693 million.

Arik Parizer, CEO EPIC, says: "We are delighted to join SIX Swiss Exchange today and to welcome our diversified new shareholders that showed faith in our solid business model. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our colleagues, tenants and other stakeholders whose support over the years has made our journey so exciting and enjoyable. We look forward to continuing our journey ahead."

Jos Dijsselhof, CEO SIX, highlights: “We are delighted to welcome EPIC to our exchange. This IPO demonstrates the continuing interest of investors in SIX-listed real estate companies and we are convinced that our new joiner will find the best conditions to achieve its growth targets on our exchange. I wish them every success on their way forward as a public company.”

For more information about EPIC, please see www.epic.ch.