Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Scott Bessent’s Introductory Call With Canadian Minister Of Finance And Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc

Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent held an introductory call with Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc. Secretary Bessent welcomed the opportunity to collaborate on G7 priorities under Canada’s presidency and he also underscored the importance of working together to combat security threats and engage on economic issues. Secretary Bessent expressed that he looks forward to a strong working relationship with Minister LeBlanc.
Date 10/02/2025