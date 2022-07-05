Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Virtual Meeting With Vice Premier Of The People’s Republic Of China (PRC) Liu He

Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen today held a virtual meeting with Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Liu He as part of the Administration’s ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication. During the candid and substantive conversation, they discussed macroeconomic and financial developments in the United States and China, the global economic outlook amid rising commodity prices and food security challenges. Secretary Yellen frankly raised issues of concern including the impact of the Russia’s war against Ukraine on the global economy and unfair, non-market PRC economic practices. Secretary Yellen noted that she looks forward to future discussion with Vice Premier Liu.