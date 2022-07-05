BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Confinity_banner_468x60-2.gif Mondo Visione Contextual Ad

Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Virtual Meeting With Vice Premier Of The People’s Republic Of China (PRC) Liu He

Date 05/07/2022

Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen today held a virtual meeting with Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Liu He as part of the Administration’s ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication.  During the candid and substantive conversation, they discussed macroeconomic and financial developments in the United States and China, the global economic outlook amid rising commodity prices and food security challenges.  Secretary Yellen frankly raised issues of concern including the impact of the Russia’s war against Ukraine on the global economy and unfair, non-market PRC economic practices.  Secretary Yellen noted that she looks forward to future discussion with Vice Premier Liu.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif
Confinity_sky1-min.gif