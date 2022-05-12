READOUT: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

Yesterday, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his delegation. Secretary Yellen affirmed the United States’ commitment to a strong economic relationship with Vietnam, and discussed shared policy objectives with the Prime Minister, including securing a strong and inclusive economic recovery, combatting climate change, and facilitating a just energy sector transition. Secretary Yellen also welcomed the close and constructive engagement over the last year between Treasury and the State Bank of Vietnam regarding currency practices.