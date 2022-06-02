Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With Irish Finance Minister And Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met today with Irish Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe. Secretary Yellen welcomed the European Union’s strong partnership in holding Russia accountable for its illegal and unprovoked war against Ukraine and noted appreciation for the Irish government’s commitment to sanctions implementation. The Secretary also welcomed the European Union’s Marco-Financial Assistance package of up to EUR 9.5 billion for Ukraine. Minister Donohoe and Secretary Yellen also discussed the importance of continued progress on the OECD global tax reform agreement. Secretary Yellen underscored the United States’ strong commitment to the Good Friday