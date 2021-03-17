Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With Governors Andy Beshear And Henry McMaster, Co-Chairs Of The National Governors Association’s Bipartisan Economic Recovery And Revitalization Task Force

Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with Governors Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Henry McMaster of South Carolina. Governors Beshear and McMaster serve as co-chairs of the National Governors Association’s bipartisan Economic Recovery and Revitalization Task Force. Secretary Yellen conveyed how the Treasury Department is working around-the-clock to get funds to families, states, and local governments, quickly and efficiently, as Americans continue to combat the pandemic and recover from the current health and economic crises. Secretary Yellen noted that she looks forward to working with bipartisan lawmakers across the country, and at every level, to address the diverse needs facing states, localities, and Tribes and distribute much-needed aid.