Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With G7 Finance Ministers And Central Bank Governors

Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen participated in an in-person meeting of the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors today. G7 Finance Ministers applauded the historic deal between 136-nations that will reshape the international tax system and equip the global economy to meet the needs of the 21st century.
Along with her counterparts, Secretary Yellen endorsed the G7 Public Policy Principles for Retail Central Bank Digital Currencies (link) and the G7 issued an accompanying statement on digital payments (link). She also expressed her strong support for efforts to channel Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) to further support vulnerable economies, including the rapid establishment of a new trust fund at the IMF to support economic transitions related to pandemic preparedness and climate change. G7 Finance Ministers also discussed the macroeconomic implications of climate change and the importance of resilient global supply chains.