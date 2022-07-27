Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call With United Kingdom Chancellor Of The Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi

Today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with United Kingdom Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi. The Secretary noted the importance of the longstanding U.S.-UK relationship. They discussed their support for the people of Ukraine in the face of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustifiable war, the need to continue to accelerate budgetary support for Ukraine, and opportunities to build on the historic sanctions imposed on Russia. Secretary Yellen highlighted ongoing efforts to hold Russia accountable, including through a proposed price cap on Russian oil to reduce the impact of Putin’s war on global energy prices while limiting revenue for Russia’s war machine. They also discussed efforts to better prepare for future pandemics, including joint work to launch the pandemic preparedness and prevention fund housed at the World Bank.