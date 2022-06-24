Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call With Treasurer Jim Chalmers Of Australia

Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke today with recently-appointed Treasurer Jim Chalmers of Australia. Secretary Yellen welcomed Australia’s strong partnership in holding Russia accountable for its illegal and unprovoked war against Ukraine. During the call, Secretary Yellen reaffirmed Treasury’s commitment to a robust U.S.-Australia economic relationship. Secretary Yellen discussed working with Australia to advance common policy objectives, including strengthening supply chains to avoid costly disruptions for consumers, combatting climate change, and supporting a fairer, more resilient Indo-Pacific economy. Secretary Yellen also welcomed the opportunity to continue working with Australia in key multilateral fora such as the G20 and Five Finance Ministers forum.