Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call With The Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides Of Cyprus

Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke to Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides of Cyprus yesterday to discuss the two country’s collective commitments to continuing to implement sanctions on Russia for its war in Ukraine and, in particular, the U.S. desire to align with the European Union’s sixth package of restrictions and prevent evasion. The two ministers also spoke about the goal of placing a price limit on Russian oil to deprive the Kremlin of revenue to finance their war in Ukraine while mitigating spillover effects for the global economy.