READOUT: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Call With Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of Economy And Finance Of The Republic Of Korea Choo Kyung-ho

Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea, Choo Kyung-ho, spoke today on issues of economic cooperation and national security. Secretary Yellen congratulated Deputy Prime Minister Choo on his appointment and pledged continued cooperation between the two ministries. The two also discussed areas of cooperation such as holding Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine and the merits of a price cap on Russian oil to restrict revenue to the Kremlin that finances their unjust and illegal actions.