Readout: US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Visit To Turkey

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo traveled to Turkey on June 22-24 to engage the NATO Ally and partner on Turkish and regional economic issues, combatting terrorist financing, and Russia’s war against Ukraine.

In Ankara, he met with government officials including from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Treasury and Finance. In Istanbul, the Deputy Secretary spoke with financial institutions about Turkish economic and financial conditions, as well as implementation and enforcement of the unprecedented multilateral sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion. All parties expressed a desire to ensure that Turkey is not used as a haven for illicit financing and that the integrity of its banking sector continues to be protected.