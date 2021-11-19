Readout: US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Visit To Qatar

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo traveled to Doha, Qatar on November 18. He met with senior government and economic leaders including H.E. Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Ali bin Ahmad Al Kuwari, Minister of Finance, and H.E. Mansour Ibrahim Al-Mahmoud, CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority.
During the visit, the Deputy Secretary and Qatari counterparts discussed equitable growth, recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the opportunities and challenges posed by virtual assets, and our shared interest in meeting the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people. The U.S. and Qatar affirmed their joint focus on collaborating to counter illicit finance. They also discussed how the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill will unlock productive capacity in the U.S. economy and support global growth.