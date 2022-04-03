Readout: US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Visit To Paris, France

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo visited Paris, France from March 30-31 to continue close coordination on financial pressure tools to hold Russia accountable for its illegal invasion of Ukraine. The Deputy Secretary met with members of the French interagency team involved in the international Russians Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs (REPO) Task Force, including the Directorate General of the Treasury, Ministry of Justice, and National Directorate of Customs Intelligence and Investigation. They discussed objectives and next steps for REPO in its mission to freeze and seize the assets of Russian elites and their proxies by collecting and sharing financial intelligence and leveraging anti-money laundering tools to uncover the complex legal structures these individuals use to hide their wealth.
The Deputy Secretary then met with Secretary General of the Élysée Palace Alexis Kohler to discuss bilateral issues of mutual interest, including sanctions implementation and enforcement, energy, and food security. While in Paris, Deputy Secretary Adeyemo also met with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann to discuss the global minimum tax deal and additional opportunities for cooperation on global economic issues.