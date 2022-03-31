Readout: US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Visit To Brussels, Belgium

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo traveled to Brussels, Belgium to continue close coordination with the European Union on sanctions imposed on Russia for its unprovoked war on Ukraine. The Deputy Secretary, joined by OFAC Director Andrea Gacki, held a dialogue on sanctions with European Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability, and Capital Markets Union Mairead McGuinness, and Stefano Sannino, Secretary General of the European External Action Service, where the delegations discussed steps to align sanctions implementation and enforcement, expand joint cooperation on sanctions, and further deepen the transatlantic sanctions alliance. While in Brussels, he also met with Bjoern Siebert, Head of Cabinet for the President of the European Commission, and European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni.