Readout: US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Visit To Belgium

On July 26, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with government counterparts in Brussels, Belgium, including European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni and Head of Cabinet of the President of the European Commission Bjoern Seibert. In these meetings, they discussed their continued support for the people and Government of Ukraine, including through economic assistance and the suspension of debt service payments. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo and his counterparts also agreed to continue discussions on a price cap on Russian oil to put downward pressure on global energy prices and restrict funding for Putin’s military. In addition, they discussed opportunities to build on the historic sanctions imposed on Russia, which have significantly weakened the Russian economy and military. These engagements follow the Deputy Secretary’s meetings with counterparts in Paris.