Readout: US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting With The Board Of Directors Of The Opportunity Finance Network

Earlier today, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with the Board of Directors of the Opportunity Finance Network (OFN), led by President and CEO Lisa Mensah. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo shared President Biden and Secretary Yellen’s vision for an equitable and sustainable recovery, including tapping into the unrealized potential of small businesses across the country by supporting Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) and Minority Depository Institutions (MDI) through policies like the $3 billion CDFI Rapid Response Program. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo asked for the Board’s advice on how Treasury can better utilize its tools to serve underrepresented communities and how to ensure the commitments made by the private sector in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent racial justice movement, are realized and are upheld.