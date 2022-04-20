Readout: US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Meeting With Singapore Finance Minister Lawrence Wong And Monetary Authority Of Singapore Managing Director Ravi Menon

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with Singapore Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Managing Director Ravi Menon today as part of the annual Bank Fund meetings. This follows several recent high-level meetings between the U.S. Treasury Department and the Government of Singapore, including the meeting last month between Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Secretary Janet L. Yellen. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo, Finance Minister Wong, and Managing Director Menon discussed views on regional economic issues and areas of bilateral collaboration, including sustainable finance. The Deputy Secretary congratulated Singapore on taking over the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) presidency in July and expressed support for their priorities. He thanked his counterparts for Singapore’s strong action in imposing financial sanctions and export controls on Russia and highlighted the need for the international community to continue to impose costs for the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine and violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty.