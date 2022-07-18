Readout: US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Meeting With Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilița Of Moldova

Today, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilița of Moldova to discuss global economic spillovers caused by Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine—including higher energy prices—and the united international response to hold Putin accountable. They discussed external financing provided by donor countries and multilateral organizations to Moldova since the start of the war to help with spillovers of Putin’s brutal assault, including $130 million in economic assistance provided by the United States. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo and Prime Minister Gavrilița also spoke about energy security issues.