Readout: US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Meeting With Estonian Central Bank Governor Madis Müller

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with Estonian Central Bank Governor Madis Müller today on the margins of the IMF/World Bank Spring meetings. They discussed the close partnership on international sanctions imposed on Russia for its war against Ukraine and next steps to increase financial pressure. They also discussed Estonia’s efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, including in the virtual currency sector. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo noted Estonia’s excellent cooperation on counter-ransomware actions, as exhibited by recent joint disruptive actions taken by Treasury and Estonian authorities against virtual currency exchanges Izibits and Garantex.