Readout: US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Meeting With Bank Policy Institute Members

Date 11/09/2024

Today, Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo and Deputy Assistant Secretary Todd Conklin met with Bank Policy Institute leaders and Chief Executive Officers to discuss cybersecurity and the operational resilience of the broader financial sector. The group discussed opportunities to continue to scale Treasury’s Project Fortress to leverage the support of larger institutions and federal government assets to provide support to smaller financial institutions. The group also discussed ongoing public/private partnership work specific to bolstering the resilience of critical federal government operated systems

