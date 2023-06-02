BV_Trial Banner.gif
Readout: US Under Secretary For International Affairs Jay Shambaugh’s Meeting With The Appointed Ambassador From The People’s Republic Of China Xie Feng

Date 02/06/2023

 

 

Under Secretary of the Treasury Jay Shambaugh today met with the appointed Ambassador from the People’s Republic of China Xie Feng. The meeting was candid, constructive, and part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage our bilateral relationship. While raising issues of concern, Under Secretary Shambaugh emphasized the importance of the two largest economies closely communicating on global macroeconomic and financial issues and working together on global challenges.

