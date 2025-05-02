Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Readout From US Secretary Of The Treasury Scott Bessent’s, Secretary Of Commerce Howard Lutnick’s, And United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer’s Meeting With Minister Ryosei Akazawa Of Japan

Date 02/05/2025

Yesterday, Secretary of the Treasury Scott K.H. Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met with Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa of Japan.

Secretary Bessent welcomed Japan’s fast and positive engagement with the United States following recent meetings with President Donald J. Trump and other members of the United States government, and noted the productive conversation held last week with Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato.

During their frank and constructive discussions on fair and reciprocal trade, Secretary Bessent highlighted to Minister Akazawa both tariffs and non-tariff measures, the importance of economic security as national security, and other issues of concern.

Secretary Bessent reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Japan and agreed to the immediate start of working-level consultations to build upon today’s discussions, as well as to additional ministerial-level meetings in the near future. 

