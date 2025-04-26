Readout From US Secretary Of The Treasury Scott Bessent’s Meeting With Chancellor Rachel Reeves Of The United Kingdom

Today, Secretary of the Treasury Scott K.H. Bessent met with Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves of the United Kingdom. Secretary Bessent highlighted the United States’ continued dedication to securing a lasting, durable peace in Ukraine.

In the context of President Donald J. Trump’s America First economic agenda, Secretary Bessent noted the need for progress on fair and reciprocal trade between the United States and the United Kingdom. The Secretary and Minister also held positive discussions on taxation, financial innovation, and technology partnerships.