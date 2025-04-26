Today, Secretary of the Treasury Scott K.H. Bessent met with Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey. Secretary Bessent congratulated Governor Bailey on his appointment to chair the Financial Stability Board (FSB) and they held good discussions on financial markets and the regulatory environment. The Secretary was also pleased to discuss his remarks from earlier in the week.
FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:
Readout From US Secretary Of The Treasury Scott Bessent’s Meeting With Bank Of England Governor Andrew Bailey
Date 26/04/2025