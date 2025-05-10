Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 FEAS 30th Anniversary Conference

Readout From US Secretary Of The Treasury Scott Bessent’s And U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer’s Meeting With President Karin Keller-Sutter And Vice President Guy Parmelin Of Switzerland

Date 10/05/2025

Yesterday, Secretary of the Treasury Scott K.H. Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met with President Karin Keller-Sutter and Vice President Guy Parmelin of the Swiss Confederation. The Secretary was pleased to follow up on his earlier discussions with the Swiss delegation, and agreed with Swiss counterparts to accelerate negotiations on reciprocal trade.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg FEAS_2025_MondioVisione_120x600-banner