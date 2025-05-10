Yesterday, Secretary of the Treasury Scott K.H. Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met with President Karin Keller-Sutter and Vice President Guy Parmelin of the Swiss Confederation. The Secretary was pleased to follow up on his earlier discussions with the Swiss delegation, and agreed with Swiss counterparts to accelerate negotiations on reciprocal trade.
Readout From US Secretary Of The Treasury Scott Bessent’s And U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer’s Meeting With President Karin Keller-Sutter And Vice President Guy Parmelin Of Switzerland
