Readout: US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeyemo’s Meeting With The Bank Policy Institute’s Technology Policy Division

U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with executive members of the Bank Policy Institute’s Technology Policy Division to discuss the Treasury Department’s ongoing work to promote cyber resilience, safeguard vital government applications, and work collaboratively with private sector institutions to maintain security.

Deputy Secretary Adeyemo highlighted the elevated cyber threat environment in the wake of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. He underscored the importance of the federal government and financial institutions working together to share information and stay ahead of committed adversaries. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo expressed gratitude to the participants for their steps they have taken to work with federal partners and one another on common cyber threats.

The Deputy Secretary reviewed government-wide resilience strategies and briefed participants on efforts to improve the security of government applications that play a vital role in the U.S. and global financial systems. Deputy Secretary Adeyemo underscored Treasury’s commitment to sharing appropriate intelligence and fostering an ongoing, real-time dialogue with financial institutions about threats as they arise.