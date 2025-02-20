Re-Structure Of The Board Of Directors Of Qatar Stock Exchange

Qatar Investment Authority has issued a decision on the 19th of February 2025, regarding the restructuring of the Board of Directors of Qatar Stock Exchange Company. The new Board consists of:

1. H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani Chairman

2. H.E.Mr. Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi Vice Chairman

3. H.E.Mr. Ahmed Ali Al Hammadi Member

4. Mr. Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa Member

5. Mr. Andre Went Member

6. Mr. Khalid Sultan Al Rabban Member

7. Mr. Mohammed Khalid Al-Ghanim Member

8. Mr. Waleed Jassim Al-Musallam Member

9. Edaa (Qatar CSD) Chief Executive Officer Member

It is noteworthy that Qatar Stock Exchange is 100% owned by Qatar Holding.

