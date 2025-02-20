Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Re-Structure Of The Board Of Directors Of Qatar Stock Exchange

Date 20/02/2025

Qatar Investment Authority has issued a decision on the 19th of February 2025, regarding the restructuring of the Board of Directors of Qatar Stock Exchange Company. The new Board consists of:

1.    H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani                                                                                                       Chairman
2.    H.E.Mr. Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi                                                                                                          Vice Chairman
3.    H.E.Mr. Ahmed Ali Al Hammadi                                                                                                                  Member     
4.    Mr. Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa                                                                                                                  Member
5.    Mr. Andre Went                                                                                                                                            Member
6.    Mr. Khalid Sultan Al Rabban                                                                                                                        Member
7.    Mr. Mohammed Khalid Al-Ghanim                                                                                                              Member
8.    Mr. Waleed Jassim Al-Musallam                                                                                                                  Member    
9.    Edaa (Qatar CSD) Chief Executive Officer                                                                                                  Member    

It is noteworthy that Qatar Stock Exchange is 100% owned by Qatar Holding.

