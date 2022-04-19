RBC Investor & Treasury Services Named Custodian For Evermore Capital Inc.’s Newly Launched ETFs

RBC Investor & Treasury Services (RBC I&TS) today announced it has been named custodian by Evermore Capital Inc. (“Evermore”), on Canada’s first target date Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), eight of which were launched on February 23. RBC I&TS will also provide fund accounting and ETF fund administration services.
This new relationship with Evermore, a Canadian asset management company currently focused on retirement ETFs, strongly reflects RBC I&TS’ objective to provide its clients with the necessary knowledge and expertise to help move their growing businesses forward.
“We are delighted that Evermore has selected RBC to manage its evolving ETF needs,” said Paul Folk, Head of Asset Managers, RBC I&TS. “We believe that our thorough understanding of Canada’s burgeoning ETF marketplace, coupled with our robust service offering, will enable us to provide them with a distinctive client experience.”
Myron Genyk, CEO and co-founder of Evermore, pointed to the strength of the new relationship, stating, “RBC I&TS deserves a lot of credit for their smooth and seamless onboarding process. We look forward to continuing to work closely with them as we grow our business.”